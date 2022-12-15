HomeNationalInstagram Announces New 'Candid Story' Feature For The Users, All You Need...
Instagram Announces New ‘Candid Story’ Feature For The Users, All You Need To Know About

Shortly, Instagram will have many additional capabilities, including the option to create group profiles. A Candid story option for Instagram users will soon be released by the firm. Watch the video to learn about the other features on the list.

Instagram New Feature: For Android users, Instagram has released a lot of updated features. Parent firm Meta revealed that it adds notes, Candid stories, and group profiles in an official blog post. The site allows users to record and share Candid stories as a test feature. According to Meta, users have three options for capturing content: the stories camera, the multi-author story at the top of the feed, or the daily notification reminder that starts after the first candid. A comparable functionality is also being tested in Facebook Stories. It will provide people with more forms with which to communicate with their friends and family.

December 15, 2022





