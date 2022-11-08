Creators will be notified when they’re unlocked an achievement after they’ve published their Reel, and can click on ‘view’ in the notification to see more information. They will also be able to keep track of what they’ve earned and look at what achievements they could try to earn by taking a look at the ‘…’ menu on any given Reel.

Instagram Rolls Out New Features for Reels, Here’s What Changes

New Delhi: Meta-owned photo/video sharing platform Instagram has rolled out two new features for its short video creation feature called Instagram Reels. Following are the changes and additions that the platform has brought forth:

Schedule posts on Instagram: Now, you can schedule your reel, photo or carousel posts up to 75 days directly from Instagram.

After creating the desired post (before sharing), you can access scheduling tools by tapping “Advanced Settings”.

Tap the “Schedule this post” toggle.

Select date and time when you want the post to go live on your feed.

Navigate back to Instagram post flow.

Tap ‘Schedule’.

2. Achievements: Creators will unlock achievements that relate to specific actions when creating a reel such as:

Collaborating with another creator (via Add Yours sticker, Collabs tool or Remix)

Engaging with their community by making Reels more interactive (via interactive stickers like polls, quizzes, et cetera.

Joining the conversation by using trending audio or effects

Keeping up their creative streak by making more than one Reel in a week.

Speaking to India.com on these changes brought by Instagram, Mayur Jumani, Digital Content Creator, Music Composer, Singer and Founder of Aux Media says, “I was eagerly waiting for a feature like this. It’s very helpful for creators like me to efficiently plan our posting calendars. I usually create my content in the first few days of the week so I can focus on other things later. But, just for posting, I had to block an hour before the upload date & time. With this tool it becomes even more liberating.”



