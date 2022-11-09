Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Instagram to Introduce Schedule Posts, New Web Design

Instagram Update: For a better user experience, Meta-owned Instagram has announced that it will roll out a new ‘Schedule Posts’ feature and a new website design.

Instagram New Feature: Instagram to Introduce Schedule Posts, New Web Design

San Francisco: Instagram, a Meta-owned photo sharing platform, has recently added new features. For a better user experience, Meta-owned Instagram has announced that it will roll out a new ‘Schedule Posts’ feature and a new website design. As per the IANS report, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, made the announcement on his Twitter account by posting a video, explaining the new feature and update. According to the latest reports, creators on Instagram can now schedule Reels, photos, and posts for up to the next 75 days by using its scheduling tool.

Instagram Schedule Posts Feature: All You Need to Know

  • ‘Schedule Posts’ will allow the creators to schedule their posts for the next 75 days.
  • The new feature will soon be available to the creators.
  • The second announcement Mosseri made was the redesigned website.”We know a lot of people use the web to multitask and we wanted to make sure Instagram was as great an experience as possible online,” added Mosseri. “So it is cleaner, faster, easier to use and it is designed now to take advantage of large screen monitors,” he added.

Along with updates to Hidden Words, the social media platform had rolled out new features to protect users from abuse. If you block someone, you have the option to block additional accounts they might have to make it more difficult for them to connect with you again, the company added.

WHAT IS HIDDEN WORDS?

‘Hidden Words’ is an effective tool to automatically remove damaging content from message requests and comments.

(With Inputs From IANS)




Published Date: November 9, 2022 11:12 PM IST



Updated Date: November 9, 2022 11:27 PM IST





