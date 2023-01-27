Home

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Installment Amount Likely to be Increased to Rs 8000 In Budget 2023

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to increase the installment amount of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 13th Installment Latest Update

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: As thousands of farmers are waiting, the Central government is planning to release the 13th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana soon. As part of this scheme, income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments is provided to all land-holding farmer families and the entire fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

In this connection, here comes a piece of good news for the beneficiary farmers from the upcoming budget 2023. The Central government this time may give a big gift to the farmers in the budget 2023. As per a report by Zee Business, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to increase the installment amount of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for farmers.

The installment amount of Rs 6,000 is likely to be increased to Rs 8,000 and the amount given to the farmers is likely to be divided into 4 installments of Rs 2,000 each. Currently, the installment amount is released in every 4 months.

When will 13th installment be released?

The 13th installment of PM Kisan scheme is likely to come in January-end. However, the exact date has not been announced yet.

Once the 13th installment date is announced, PM Modi will release the 13th installment (PM Kisan 13th Installment) to the farmers’ account directly. A total of 13 crore farmer families will have to get money this time. However, only those farmers who fulfill the rules of e-KYC and other criteria will get the money.



