- The total insulin resistance treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.
- The United States accounts for the largest market size of insulin resistance, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.
- Globally, the pooled prevalence of Insulin resistance was estimated at 26.53% in 2025, underscoring its widespread impact across populations.
- Leading insulin resistance companies, such as OrsoBio, Eli Lilly, AdipoPharma, Amgen, and others, are developing new insulin resistance treatment drugs that can be available in the insulin resistance market in the coming years.
- The promising insulin resistance therapies in clinical trials include TLC-3595, Retatrutide, PATAS, Maridebart cafraglutide, and others.
- Rising Insulin Resistance Prevalence: The total prevalent cases of insulin resistance will rise steadily, supported by increasing cardio metabolic multimorbidity, earlier onset of metabolic dysfunction in younger adults, persistent socioeconomic and lifestyle risk factors, greater survival of patients with chronic metabolic disease, and expanding use of laboratory-based markers that capture subclinical insulin resistance.
- Advancements in Therapeutic Options: Innovative drug classes, such as GLP-1 receptor agonists and SGLT2 inhibitors, that improve insulin sensitivity and support weight management are being widely adopted, expanding treatment options.
- Launch of Emerging Insulin Resistance Drugs: The dynamics of the insulin resistance market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as TLC-3595 (OrsoBio), Retatrutide (Eli Lilly), PATAS (AdipoPharma), Maridebart cafraglutide (Amgen), and others.
- Lifestyle modification remains the preferred first-line management for insulin resistance across major guidelines, including those from the United States (ADA/AACE), the United Kingdom (NICE), and Germany/EU (EASD/DDG).
- When lifestyle interventions are insufficient, pharmacologic treatment typically includes insulin sensitizers and incretin-based therapies.
- Metformin remains the cornerstone of therapy across all major guidelines, improving hepatic and peripheral insulin sensitivity while delaying progression to type 2 diabetes.
- Pioglitazone, a thiazolidinedione, enhances insulin sensitivity in adipose tissue and muscle and is selectively used in patients with severe insulin resistance or NAFLD/MASH, despite limitations such as weight gain and edema.
- In Japan, Imeglimin (TWYMEEG) represents a novel mitochondrial-targeted therapy that improves both insulin sensitivity and insulin secretion.
- GLP-1 receptor agonists and dual incretin therapies, including semaglutide (OZEMPIC, RYBELSUS, WEGOVY) and tirzepatide (MOUNJARO, ZEPBOUND), are increasingly adopted due to their strong effects on weight loss, insulin sensitivity, and cardiometabolic risk reduction.
- Adjunctive agents such as DPP-4 inhibitors, SGLT-2 inhibitors, and alpha-glucosidase inhibitors are used to optimize metabolic control but do not primarily target insulin resistance.
- The insulin resistance treatment landscape is evolving beyond currently approved therapies, with growing emphasis on disease-modifying approaches.
- Late-stage and emerging pipeline candidates, including TLC-3595 (OrsoBio) and PATAS (AdipoPharma), aim to directly address insulin resistance by targeting fatty acid oxidation, adipocyte dysfunction, and insulin-independent glucose uptake.
- There are currently no approved therapies specifically indicated for insulin resistance as a standalone condition, representing a substantial unmet medical need and a significant market opportunity for novel agents capable of restoring insulin sensitivity and altering the progression of metabolic disease.
- In December 2025, Eli Lilly and Company announced positive topline results from its Phase III TRIUMPH-4 trial of Retatrutide, the investigational once-weekly GIP/GLP-1/glucagon triple hormone receptor agonist, which demonstrated significant weight loss and improvement in knee osteoarthritis pain, and noted that seven additional Phase III trials, including those in obesity and type 2 diabetes, are expected to be completed in 2026.
- In June 2025, AdipoPharma announced that PATAS, its novel insulin-sensitizing peptide targeting adipocyte dysfunction, was recognized at the American Diabetes Association’s 85th Annual Meeting in Chicago and featured through a company-submitted video highlighting its unique, disease-modifying approach to treating insulin resistance, the root cause of type 2 diabetes.
- Total Prevalent Cases of Insulin Resistance
- Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insulin Resistance
- Gender-specific Cases of Insulin Resistance
- Age-specific Cases of Insulin Resistance
- Comorbidity-specific Cases of Insulin Resistance
- Treated Cases of Insulin Resistance
|
Insulin Resistance Market Forecast Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2022–2036
|
Coverage
|
7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].
|
Insulin Resistance Epidemiology Segmentation
|
Total Prevalent Cases of Insulin Resistance, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insulin Resistance, Gender-specific Cases of Insulin Resistance, Age-specific Cases of Insulin Resistance, Comorbidity-specific Cases of Insulin Resistance, and Treated Cases of Insulin Resistance
|
Key Insulin Resistance Companies
|
OrsoBio, Eli Lilly, AdipoPharma, Amgen, and others
|
Key Insulin Resistance Therapies
|
TLC-3595, Retatrutide, PATAS, Maridebart cafraglutide, and others
- Therapeutic Assessment: Insulin Resistance current marketed and emerging therapies
- Insulin Resistance Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Insulin Resistance Drugs and Market Outlook
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Insulin Resistance Market Access and Reimbursement
|
1
|
Insulin Resistance Market Key Insights
|
2
|
Insulin Resistance Market Report Introduction
|
3
|
Insulin Resistance Market Overview at a Glance
|
3.1
|
Insulin Resistance Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies by 2025
|
3.2
|
Insulin Resistance Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies by 2036
|
4
|
Executive Summary
|
5
|
Key events
|
6
|
Epidemiology and Market Methodology
|
7
|
Disease Background and Overview
|
7.1
|
Introduction
|
7.2
|
Signs and Symptoms
|
7.3
|
Diagnosis
|
7.4
|
Treatment and Management
|
8
|
Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
8.1
|
Key Findings
|
8.2
|
Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM
|
8.3
|
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insulin resistance in the 7MM
|
8.4
|
The US
|
8.4.1
|
Total Prevalent Cases of Insulin Resistance in the US
|
8.4.2
|
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insulin Resistance in the US
|
8.4.3
|
Gender-specific Cases of Insulin Resistance in the US
|
8.4.4
|
Age-specific Cases of Insulin Resistance in the US
|
8.4.5
|
Comorbidity-specific Cases of Insulin resistance in the US
|
8.4.6
|
Total Treated Cases of Insulin Resistance in the US
|
8.5
|
EU4 and the UK
|
8.6
|
Japan
|
9
|
Patient Journey
|
10
|
Emerging Insulin Resistance Therapies
|
10.1
|
Key Cross Competition
|
10.2
|
TLC-3595: OrsoBio
|
10.2.1
|
Product Description
|
10.2.2
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.2.3
|
Clinical Development
|
10.2.4
|
Clinical Trials Information
|
10.2.5
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.2.6
|
Analyst Views
|
10.3
|
Retatrutide: Eli Lilly
|
10.4
|
PATAS: AdipoPharma
|
List to be continued in the final report.
|
11
|
Insulin Resistance: Market Analysis
|
11.1
|
Key Findings
|
11.2
|
Insulin Resistance Market Outlook
|
11.3
|
Attribute Analysis
|
11.4
|
Key Insulin Resistance Market Forecast Assumptions
|
11.5
|
The 7MM Market Size
|
11.5.1
|
Total Market Size of Insulin Resistance in the 7MM
|
11.5.2
|
Market Size of Insulin Resistance by Therapies in the 7MM
|
11.6
|
The US Insulin Resistance Market Size
|
11.6.1
|
Total Market Size of Insulin Resistance in the US
|
11.6.2
|
Market Size of Insulin Resistance by Therapies in the US
|
11.7
|
EU4 and the UK Insulin Resistance Market Size
|
11.8
|
Japan Insulin Resistance Market Size
|
12
|
Insulin Resistance Market Access and Reimbursement
|
12.1
|
The United States
|
12.2
|
EU4 and the UK
|
12.3
|
Japan
|
12.4
|
Reimbursement Scenario in Insulin Resistance
|
13
|
KOL Views on Insulin Resistance
|
14
|
Insulin Resistance Market SWOT Analysis
|
15
|
Insulin Resistance Market Unmet Needs
|
16
|
Bibliography
|
17
|
Acronyms and Abbreviations
|
18
|
Insulin Resistance Market Report Methodology
Shruti Thakur
[email protected]
+14699457679
www.delveinsight.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP
Source link
Leave a Reply