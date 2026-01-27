The ambulances, previously in service with Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency medical organization, were transferred to local medical teams. Each is equipped with medical kits provided by The Fellowship, to ensure responding EMTs and physicians are properly equipped to address the urgent medical needs of local Christian and Druze civilians. The handover of the ambulances also included professional first-aid and emergency response training, led by MDA EMTs. The training focused on the safe and effective use of the ambulances and equipment, helping ensure civilians in the region receive high-quality, lifesaving care. The historic initiative, spearheaded by The Fellowship, was carried out in cooperation with Magen David Adom, COGAT, and the Israel Defense Forces, reflecting a shared commitment to protecting life and dignity amid a deepening humanitarian crisis. “The Fellowship is a living partnership — Christians standing with Jews in Israel — and with that partnership comes great responsibility,” said. “The Druze community is an inseparable part of Israel’s society and security, and when Druze and Christian communities just across our border are targeted for their faith, indifference is not an option. We are called to act, to protect life, uphold dignity, and offer hope.” The ambulance delivery builds on The Fellowship’s growing support for Druze and Christian communities in southern Syria, as the minority communities have faced brutal terrorist attacks over the past year. In 2025 alone, The Fellowship’s support in Syria included the establishment of two regional medical clinics in villages within the buffer zone, the delivery of lifesaving medical equipment and medications to hospitals in the Al-Suwayda region, as well as the distribution of thousands of food packages to local families struggling with basic needs amid the recent string of attacks. Participants in the ceremony included MDA Deputy Director General of Operations Gil Moskovitz, head of The Fellowship’s Emergency and Security Division Safwan Marich, and senior MDA officials.added, “As an Israeli and a member of the Druze community, I am proud to be part of The Fellowship and this lifesaving initiative. It reflects our shared values with Magen David Adom to save lives and stand with those in need, and I’m grateful to all our partners who worked tirelessly to make this possible.” The Fellowship has a long history of supporting persecuted Christians in the region as well—from providing food boxes to Israeli Christians in need during the Christmas season, to funding medical facilities, such as a hospital in Nazareth, to providing lifesaving humanitarian aid and care for Christian refugees during attacks from ISIS years ago—reflecting its unwavering commitment to stand with vulnerable communities along Israel’s borders that share its burden and have paid a heavy price for their faith and identity.

