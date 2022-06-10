Menu
Search
Friday, June 10, 2022
Kolkata UpdatesNational

International Level Crossings Awareness Day observed by Eastern Railway to sensitise citizens

By: admin

Date:

The Indian Railways on 9 June 2022 observed the International Level Crossings Awareness Day (ILCAD) across India. In order to sensitise road users to enhance safety at the level crossings and ensure safety, the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway observed various programmes at the manned level crossings gates involving the top Railway officials, supervisors, Railway Protection Force, volunteers from Civil Defence, Scouts & Guides and civil authorities.

“We have launched a safety drive at the manned level crossings by distribution awareness pamphlets and handbills; organising joint ambush checks and holding Nukkad nataks or road show skits at BT Station and Sealdah Station,” said Mr Sujit S Priyadarshi, ADRM Sealdah, Eastern Railway.

A mobile SMS campaign for road users with the slogan `Life is more precious than time’ has also been started. The Railways is reaching out to all road users with the message – Stop, look out for trains and pass before crossing any level crossing gates.

“The message is never try to force your way when the level crossing is closed and do not use mobile phones. The idea is to share good practices and projects to improve safety and reduce accident toll,” said Mr Vipin Kumar, Sr Divisional Engineer, Sealdah Division, Eastern Railway.

The International Level Crossing Awareness Day is a worldwide initiative to improve awareness of level crossing safety. Since 2009 the campaign has been spearheaded by the International Union of Railways (UIC) – the worldwide railway organisation – with the support of the railway community around the world. About 50 countries usually take part in the ILCAD annual campaign.

This conference attracts railway industry representatives, road authorities, academics, and many others from around the world who are working to raise awareness about the dangers surrounding level crossings.

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleApollo Cancer Centres empower 8 cancer survivors to summit 11,830 ft. in Uttarakhand
Next articleO.P. Jindal Global University is Ranked as India’s No. 1 Private University by the QS World University Rankings 2023 for the Third Time in a Row 
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Good Se Bad, Bad Se Mad! Introducing thrilling and mysterious world of Bob Biswas

admin -
He could be an old friend you bump into...

Mahira Khan returns to Indian television with Sadqay Tumhare

admin -
With its launch on DTH platforms Tata Play and...

Kurkure expands its portfolio with new ‘Chatpata Cheese’ flavour

admin -
Strengthening its distinct position in the market, Kurkure, one of India’s...

Emami CSR initiative Hosting Beyond Borders- A musical evening which will commemorate World Music Day On 11th June 2022

admin -
Emami CSR initiative will be hosting Beyond Borders, a...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL