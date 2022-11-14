International Pro Mixwell to Compete in Valorant India Invitational

The Valorant India Invitational organised by Galaxy Racer is going to feature eight teams in its LAN event, scheduled to take place at the GMR Arena, Hyderabad from November 18- 20.



New Delhi, Nov 13: The Valorant India Invitational organised by Galaxy Racer is going to feature eight teams in its LAN event, scheduled to take place at the GMR Arena, Hyderabad from November 18- 20.

All eight teams boast of top-notch talent and will challenge for the elusive trophy and grab a lion’s share of the USD 100,000 prize pool.

Former G2 Esports player, Mixwell was recently announced by Team Heretic and he will lead the team in India. The tournament will also feature APAC kings Paper Rex, Team Secret, Rex Regum Qeon, Boom Esports and Bleed Esports. These six teams will be joined by Enigma Gaming and GodSquad, the two Indian teams in the LAN event.

“With the quality of teams participating, Valorant India Invitational is going to set a benchmark for the upcoming valorant tournaments in the country. This is going to be the first time when we will see some of the franchisee rosters in action before the VCT season kicks off. We are excited to have these teams in India and we are confident of providing a spectacle for the audience,” said Siddharth Ravishankar, Chief Gaming Officer, Galaxy Racer.

Team Heretics, a Spanish Esports organization, has been known for its consistent triumphs in the past two years. Led by the experienced Mixwell, he will surely be someone to watch out for.

Enigma Gaming and GodSquad have secured their berths by winning the Indian qualifiers. Recently, GodSquad became the sole Indian team to get a slot at the Valorant Champions Tour 2023-24.

Teams from Singapore, Paper Rex and Bleed Esports, are other big names taking part in the tournament. While Paper Rex has represented the APAC region in every major international tournament this year, Bleed Esports sealed their spot in the final through SEA Qualifiers. Team Secret from the Philippines and Indonesian outfits Boom Esports and Rex Regum Qeon, will also be looking to make their mark at this prestigious event.

While the gaming arena will be witnessing top-notch competitions from these best Valorant teams, the invitational final will culminate with India’s premier music festival Sunburn, featuring the headline act of DJ Snake.



