International Trade Fair 2022 Tickets To Be Available At 67 Delhi Metro Stations. Check Full List Here

International Trade Fair 2022 ticket: People who wish to attend International Trade Fair 2022 at Pragati Maidan can buy the tickets from anyone of the 67 Delhi Metro stations.

International Trade Fair 2022: The tickets will be available at customer care centres of 67 Delhi Metro stations from 9 am to 4 pm.

International Trade Fair 2022: The International Trade Fair tickets will be available at 67 Delhi metro stations. The India International Trade Fair (IITF) entry tickets for ‘business days’ (November 14-18) and ‘general public days’ (November 19-27) will soon be available at the Delhi metro stations. The tickets for business days will be available November 14 and for general public days from November 19. People who wish to attend the mega event at Delhi’s Pragati Maidan can buy IITF entry tickets from anyone of the 67 metro stations in Delhi.

International Trade Fair 2022 Tickets

Check list of Delhi Metro lines and stations where International Trade Fair 2022 tickets will be available.

Yellow Line

Samaypur Badli, Jahangir Puri, Azadpur, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Delhi Haat INA, Saket, Sikanderpur, Huda City Centre.

Red Line

Shaheed Sthal New Buss Adda, Mohan Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Seelampur, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala.

Blue Line

Noida Electronic City, Sector-52 Noida, Noida City Centre, Noida Sector -15, Akshardham, Indraprastha, Mandi House, Barakhamba, R.K.Ashram, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Shadipur, Kirti Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Uttam Nagar East, Dwarka Mor, Dwarka.

Vaishali, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkarduma, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Laxmi Nagar.

Magenta Line

Janak Puri West, Palam, Munirka, Hauz Khas, Botanical Garden

Green Line

Punjabi Bagh, Peeragarhi, Brig. Hoshiar Singh.

Violet Line

Kashmere Gate, Delhi Gate, I.TO, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji Mandir, Govind Puri, Badarpur Border, Raja Nahar Singh Ballabhgarh.

Pink Line

Majlis Park, Sarojini Nagar, Mayur Vihar-I, Welcome, Shiv Vihar

Grey Line

Dhansa Bus Stand, Airport Express Line, Dwarka Sector-21.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR 2022TICKET PRICE

The international trade fair 2022 ticket will cost Rs 500 for adults and Rupees 150 for children on business days. The general days have two categories. For weekends/holiday, it is Rs 150 for adults and Rs 60 for children. On weekdays it is Rs 80 for adults and Rs 40 for children.



