International Trade Fair 2022Ticket Prices Venue How To Register theme date Here’s All You Need To Know

The stations that would be selling the tickets are Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Seelampur, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala, Noida City Centre, Mandi House, and Barakhamba station among others.

International Trade Fair 2022: Ticket Prices, Venue, How To Register; Here’s All You Need To Know

International Trade Fair 2022: About 2,500 domestic and foreign exhibitors from several countries, including the UK and the UAE, will showcase their products during the 14-day fair at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi. India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), an arm of the commerce ministry, said this year, Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are the ‘partner states’ while Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are the ‘focus states’. Overseas participation is from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, and the UK.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR 2022 DATE AND TIME

The International trade fair will begin on November 14, and will end on November 27. It will open from 10 am to 7:30 pm. But the last day of the fair will close earlier, by 4:30 pm.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR 2022 TICKETS PRICES, AVAILABILITY

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it will start selling IITF entry tickets for ‘business days’ (November 14-18) from November 14 and for ‘general public days’ (November 19-27) from November 19.

IITF tickets will not be available for sale at the Supreme Court metro station.

IITF tickets for both business days as well as general days can be purchased from customer care centres of these 67 metro stations from 9 am to 4 pm on all days.

The prices start from Rs 80 to Rs 500 for adults and Rs 40 to Rs 200 for children.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR 2022: THEME

The theme for this year’s India International Trade Fair is ‘Vocal for Local, Local to Global.’

INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR 2022: HOW TO REGISTER

For the registration process, users can visit www.indiatradefair.com, which is the official ITPO website.

They can also visit the online booking portal, domesticbooking.indiatradefair.com.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR 2022: FACILITIES

Information booths across the complex

Wheelchair-friendly areas

Restrooms for the general public

Food stalls have a variety of cuisines from different countries and also from India.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR 2022: SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS

To cater to the rush during the trade fair, additional metro token counters, guards, officers and staff will be deployed at the Supreme Court metro station and other stations as required.

INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR 2022: HOW TO REACH

The nearest airport is IGI Airport New Delhi, which is 16 KMs away.

The nearest convenient railway station is New Delhi Railway Station, which is 5 KMs away.

The ITPO organises the mega event and it was first held in 1979. The fair was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the second time in history that the fair was not organised. The first time this happened was in 1980.



