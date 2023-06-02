Menu
International wrestling body UWW voices support for Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat; threatens to suspend WFI

United World Wrestling (UWW), the international governing body for amateur wrestling, Tuesday condemned the arrest andtemporarydetention of some leading Indian wrestlers during a protest march and threatened that it might suspend the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) if its pending elections are not held within the stipulated time.

The UWW, in a strong-worded statement said,it has been followed with the situation in India where wrestlers are protesting over allegations of abuse and harassment by WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with “great concern.”

“The events of these last days are even more worrying that the wrestlers were arrested and temporarily detained by the police for initiating a march of protest,” said the statement.

“UWW firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers. It expresses its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. UWW urges the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations,”thestatement said.

The world Wrestling governing body said it would meet the protesting Indian wrestlers “to inquire about their condition and safety and reconfirm our support for a fair and just resolution of their concerns.”

UWW urges the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations.

The UWW said it would seek information about WFI’s elections from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Ad-Hoc Committee, which is running WFI at present.

“Finally, UWW will request further information about the next elective general assembly from the IOA and the Ad-hoc Committee of the WFI. The 45-day deadline that was initially set to hold this elective assembly shall be respected. Failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag. It is reminded that UWW already took a measure in this situation by reallocating the Asian Championship planned in New Delhi earlier this year,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, aggrieved by the Indian government’s response, the protesting wrestlers decided to throw their medals into the Ganga river in Haridwar on Tuesday. They will then sit on an indefinite hunger strike at India Gate, New Delhi.

Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik on Twitter shared the news.

Updated: 30 May 2023, 10:07 PM IST



