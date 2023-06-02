International wrestling body UWW voices support for Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat; threatens to suspend WFI

United World Wrestling (UWW), the international governing body for amateur wrestling, Tuesday condemned the arrest andtemporarydetention of some leading Indian wrestlers during a protest march and threatened that it might suspend the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) if its pending elections are not held within the stipulated time.
