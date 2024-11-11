Inteva Products Expands Pune Manufacturing Plant to Meet Growing Production Demand

US-based Inteva Products LLC, a global leader in automotive systems and components, announced on Friday its plans to expand capacity at its Chakan plant in Pune to meet the rising demand in the domestic automotive industry.

This expansion, expected to involve an investment of USD 3.3 million, will create 100 new jobs, Inteva Products said.

Inteva Products Pune Manufacturing Plant

The expansion will result in a 70% increase in the plants production space, growing to 85,000 square feet (sq-ft). In addition to the expanded production area, the facility will also see the construction of an additional 26,000 sq-ft of office space. This will allow Inteva to install new production lines for window regulators, latches, and window regulator motor assemblies, positioning the company to better serve its existing customers and enhance supply chain capabilities in India.

Mr. Marco vom Wege, VP & Chief Commercial Officer; Mr. Gerard Roose, CEO & President; and Mr. Sanjay Kataria, VP & Managing Director, at the press meet announcing Inteva Products manufacturing center expansion

The expansion is expected to create 100 new jobs in Pune, directly benefiting the local workforce and contributing to the economic growth of Maharashtra. With a focus on local talent, Inteva’s commitment to job creation aligns with India’s push for self-reliance in the automotive manufacturing sector. This move also serves as a testament to Inteva’s long-term investment in the region, reflecting the companys strategy to support India’s growing role as a global hub for automotive manufacturing.

“This expansion reflects Inteva’s ongoing commitment to the Indian market, which is critical to our global growth strategy,” said Gerard Roose, President and CEO of Inteva Products. “As demand for high-quality automotive components continues to rise, we are proud to increase our capacity to better serve our customers while creating valuable local employment opportunities.”

Strengthening the Supply Chain for Major Indian and Global Automotive Players

The companys sole facility manufactures automotive components such as side door latches, liftgate latches, window regulators, and motors for window regulators for leading Indian automakers. The plant is also a critical supplier to the global automotive supply chain, exporting window regulator motors to markets in South Africa and North America.

Sanjay Kataria, Vice President and Managing Director of Inteva India, said, “As part of this expansion at the Chakan plant, we are adding five new assembly lines, which will bring the total number of assembly lines to 17. This will help us increase our window regulator capacity to 6.3 million units by the end of next year.”

Inteva Products first began operations in Pune in 2008 and moved to its greenfield plant in Chakan in 2012. Since then, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-tech automotive solutions with an emphasis on quality, efficiency, and sustainability. Inteva also operates a technical center in Bengaluru, employing approximately 317 staff, including 200 engineers, which supports both global and Indian operations with advanced product development and engineering expertise.

As the Indian automotive market continues to grow, Inteva is strategically positioned to meet the demand for innovative, high-quality components for both domestic and global customers. The company’s investment in India is part of a broader strategy to bolster its manufacturing footprint in emerging markets, contributing to both global automotive supply chains and local economies.

About Inteva Products

Inteva Products is a leading global automotive supplier providing innovative, reliable, environmentally friendly products that enhance vehicle quality, safety and performance. Inteva has global resources for design, engineering, manufacturing and customer service for Closure Systems, Interior Systems, and Motors & Electronics. Formed in 2008, the tier-one supplier is focused on achieving sustained global growth, providing excellent customer service, and driving innovation. Inteva was founded on innovative solutions and the use of applied technology to drive value-based solutions. The company employs more than 8,000 people in 30 sites and maintains its World Headquarters in Troy, Michigan USA.