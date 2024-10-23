Introducing a Revolutionary Advancement in Animal Care: Our Innovative Veterinary Pharmaceutical Solution

Panav Biotech proudly introduces Maropitine injection, an effective treatment for nausea and vomiting in pets.

The Latest Innovation in Veterinary Medicine Introduce by Panav Biotech

Breakthrough Advancement in Veterinary Care

New Delhi, India – Panav Biotech, a pioneering leader in veterinary healthcare, proudly announces the launch of Maropitine Injection, a cutting-edge solution designed to treat and prevent nausea and vomiting in dogs and cats. This innovative product effectively addresses a critical need in veterinary care, offering a reliable treatment for motion sickness, chemotherapy-induced nausea, and post-anaesthesia vomiting in companion animals.

With this launch, Panav Biotech continues to reaffirm its commitment to improving animal health through advanced and effective healthcare solutions.

Maropitant Citrate, the active ingredient in Maropitine, is an FDA-approved neurokinin (NK-1) receptor antagonist/Substance P inhibitor. Maropitant is a powerful anti-vomiting drug used in veterinary medicine, especially for dogs. It works against both peripheral and central causes of vomiting. It’s effective in treating vomiting related to pancreatitis, gastritis, parvovirus, and chemotherapy. Maropitant can also help manage uremic vomiting and reduce nausea and other stomach issues. Maropitine provides relief for conditions such as motion sickness, which affects nearly 48% of dogs, often discouraging pet owners from traveling. Additionally, it has an anesthetic-sparing effect, meaning dogs treated with maropitant may need slightly less inhalational anesthetic, like isoflurane, during surgery. Studies have shown that substance P and NK-1 receptors play a role in how the body processes pain, causes the muscles in the intestines to contract, widens blood vessels (vasodilation), and triggers inflammation in the nervous system.

Action of different drugs on different emesis pathways in comparison to Maropitant Citrate

With a growing demand for safe and effective veterinary products, Panav Bio-Tech continues to advance in offering innovative healthcare solutions for pets across the globe.

Maropitine Features

Nk1 receptor antagonist/Substance P inhibitor FDA-approved for treatment No need to refrigerate prior to administration Available in a 20ml multi-use Vial

The Necessity of advanced veterinary therapeutic products for treating canines and felines in India is essential for a variety of compelling reasons. First, as pet ownership continues to rise, there is an increasing demand for effective solutions to manage a variety of health issues, from chronic diseases to acute conditions. Advanced veterinary products can provide targeted therapies that improve treatment outcomes and reduce recovery times.

Second, with the growing awareness of animal health and welfare, pet owners are seeking innovative options that offer better efficacy and safety profiles. Cutting-edge innovations, including Therapeutic agents, biologics and immunotherapies can address complex health issues more effectively than traditional treatments.

With the expansion of research and development in the veterinary sector, these advanced Products enhance the quality of care for dogs, ensuring better management of their health and overall well-being. As awareness among pet owner’s increases, the adoption of these advanced treatments is likely to rise, leading to healthier lives for pets across the country.

A pioneering force in the development of innovative veterinary products. Panav Biotech dedicated to enhancing animal health and welfare through rigorous research and advanced technology. Our team of veterinary scientists and industry experts work tirelessly to create effective solutions that address the unique challenges faced by veterinarians and pet owners alike. From cutting-edge medications to specialized care products, our commitment to quality and innovation ensures that animals receive the best possible care.