Introducing Lava Blaze 3 5G: Where Performance Meets Aesthetic Brilliance

Features Vibe-light available in multiple modes including Portrait and Dual View Video

MediaTek Dimensity 6300+ Processor featuring 410k+ Antutu score and 6Gb RAM

128 GB UFS 2.2 ROM enabling fast data processing

50 MP Dual AI Rear Camera and 8 MP Front Camera with dual stereo speakers

90 Hz Punch hole display for enhanced viewing exposure

Redefined security, fast charging, Bloat free with assured updates

Lava International Ltd., the leading Indian smartphone brand in its latest addition to the Blaze series, introduced Blaze 3 5G today. The new smartphone is engineered to elevate the 5G smartphone experience with segment’s-first Vibe light feature, MediaTek D6300 5G processor, Glass back finish and dual stereo speakers . The Blaze 3 5G is launched in two colour variants namely Glass Gold and Glass Blue priced at INR 9999 inclusive of bank discounts. The phone will be available on Lava e-store and Amazon starting 18th September 2024.

Mr. Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International Ltd., said, “Blaze 3 5G, the latest offering in the Blaze series is designed to enhance the smartphone experiences with better camera capabilities, vibe light and a good processor in the entry segment. Enabling a premium product experience has been our key focus area as we believe it is time to cater to the larger consumer base with quality and value. The introduction of the Vibe Light in the new series adds a unique dimension to the user experience, blending aesthetics with functionality. We believe Blaze 3 5G will resonate with users who seek a smartphone that empowers them to travel, capture, create, and build content effortlessly.”

Design and Display

The Blaze 3 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a punch-hole design, offering vibrant visuals and smooth performance with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. Packed in an elegant glass back panel, the smartphone boasts a chic and premium feel. Its unique Vibe Light back design delivers a standout, vibrant experience, making it a youthful and modern-day choice.

Segment-first Vibe Light

Delivering photographic brilliance with the “Vibe Light” feature, Blaze 3 5G enhances user experience by improving lighting conditions for photos and videos. It excels in low-light conditions, providing additional illumination to capture clear and bright images. For video recording, Vibe Light ensures consistent and even lighting, crucial for crisp and clear footage. For portrait photography, it creates a studio-like effect with better contrast and softer shadows. The colour temperature slider in VIBE Light settings allow users to adjust between warm and cool tones, mitigating the harshness of traditional LED flashes. Coupled with a 50 MP Dual AI Rear Camera and 8MP Front camera, Blaze 3 5G offers the best-in-the-segment photography features.

Battery Power and Performance

Featuring MediaTek Dimensity 6300+ processor, delivering an Antutu score of 410k+, (6GB+6*GB) LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 ROM Blaze 3 5G provides for a blazing performance. The smartphone offers 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB, allowing users to store their favourite apps, photos, and videos without worrying about space. A 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging enables day long usage without any hassles.

Safety and Security

The Lava Blaze 3 5G comes with a clean, ad-free stock Android OS for a seamless user experience. It features a side fingerprint sensor for quick, convenient unlocking, and a face-unlock option for added security. Enhanced with App Lock, anonymous auto call recording, Dual App support, an Anti-Peeping Feature, and assured security updates, the Blaze 3 5G provides comprehensive data protection and a wholistic experience to the users.

Free Service @Home

Following brand’s consumer-first philosophy, Lava will be offering Free Service @Home for Blaze 3 5G users, pan India alongside attending user concerns at Lava retail outlets. To avail at home service, follow the link: www.lavamobiles.com/lava_service_at_home.

Spec Sheet

SpecificationsDetails Screen Size (“) 6.5″ Display HD+ Refresh Rate 90 Hz Battery 5000 Camera (MP) Back 50MP+2MP Camera (MP) Front 8MP Chipset Dimensity 6300 Antutu 410k+ RAM(GB) 6+6* ROM(GB) 128GB UFS 2.2 Fingerprint Side TPU Yes Charger 18W Cable Type Type C OS Clean Android 14 Speaker Dual Stereo MOP INR 11499 Free Home Service Yes Dual App Yes Anonymous Auto Call Recording Yes Warranty 1 Year Warranty

About Lava International Limited

#ProudlyIndian l Made in India, Made for India

Lava International Limited, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is a pioneering mobile handset and solutions company in India, founded in 2009 with the vision to empower individuals. The companys corporate office and manufacturing facility, equipped with a production capacity of 42.52 million handsets per annum, are strategically located in Noida. Lavas commitment to innovation is reflected in its two state-of-the-art research and development centres in Noida, housing dedicated teams in software and hardware design. The companys extensive nationwide presence is facilitated by a robust retail network of 1.65 Lakh retailers, directly served by over 1000 distributors, and supported by a vast after-sales service network of 800+ professionally managed service centres.

Beyond smartphones, Lava is expanding its product portfolio to include smartwatches, neckbands, Probuds, and an extended True Wireless Stereo (TWS) segment. The brands credibility is underscored by being ranked the Most Trustworthy Brand in the CMR Retail Sentiment Index.