Introducing LAVA O3: Elevating the First-Time Smartphone Experience

17.15cm (6.75′) HD+ Notch Display for immersive visuals

Octa-core UNISOC 9863A Processor with 4GB+4GB* RAM

13 MP Dual AI Rear Camera and 5 MP Front Camera

Premium Glossy Back in three colour variants – White, Black, Lavender

Lava International Ltd., the leading homegrown smartphone manufacturer, expands its Yuva series with the new Lava O3. Priced at INR 5579 (inclusive of bank offers) this smartphone is designed to cater First-time customers with enhanced performance and impressive aesthetics, democratizing the smartphone experience for the masses. The product will be available on Amazon starting 27th September 2024.

Elevating the First-Time Smartphone Experience

Mr. Sumit Singh, Product Head, Lava International Ltd., said, “O3 is our latest offering in the entry segment, designed to provide first-time buyers with an enhanced smartphone experience. With a focus on performance, style, and user experience, we believe the O3 is set to become a favorite in its category.”

The O3 features a vibrant 17.15cm (6.75″) HD+ Notch Display, ensuring clear visuals for all your entertainment and study needs. The premium glossy back design, available in three colour variants – White, Black, and Lavender, provides for an elegant look and feel to the product. Equipped with a 13 MP Dual AI Rear Camera and a 5 MP Front Camera, O3 enables users to capture stunning photos and selfies. Various shooting modes, including AI, HDR, and Panorama, offers better photography exposures.

Powered by the Octa-core UNISOC 9863A Processor and paired with 4GB+4GB* RAM, O3 ensures smooth multitasking and lag-free performance. The smartphone also offers ample space with 64GB internal storage for apps, photos, and videos. O3 boasts a long-lasting 5000mAh battery for a seamless experience throughout the day.

Additional Features

Side Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock: For quick and secure access

Android 14 Go: Enjoy a clean, user-friendly interface with regular software updates

Bloatware Free: No pre-installed apps for increased safety and better UI experience

Free Service @Home

Following brand’s consumer-first philosophy, Lava will be offering Free Service @Home for O3 users, pan India alongside attending user concerns at Lava retail outlets. To avail at home service, follow the link: www.lavamobiles.com/lava_service_at_home.

Spec Sheet

Specifications

Details

Screen Size (“)

17.15cm (6.75″)

Display type

Notch

Display Resolution

HD+

Processor

UNISOC 9863A

Processor Core

Octa

Camera (MP) Back

13 MP Dual AI

Camera (MP) Front

5 MP

RAM(GB)

4GB+4GB*

ROM(GB)

64

Charger

10W

Fingerprint

Side

Charger type

Type C

Battery(mAh)

5000

Android

14 Go

About Lava International Limited

#ProudlyIndian l Made in India, Made for India

Lava International Limited, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is a pioneering mobile handset and solutions company in India, founded in 2009 with the vision to empower individuals. The companys corporate office and manufacturing facility, equipped with a production capacity of 42.52 million handsets per annum, are strategically located in Noida. Lavas commitment to innovation is reflected in its two state-of-the-art research and development centres in Noida, housing dedicated teams in software and hardware design. The companys extensive nationwide presence is facilitated by a robust retail network of 1.65 Lakh retailers, directly served by over 1000 distributors, and supported by a vast after-sales service network of 800+ professionally managed service centres.

Beyond smartphones, Lava is expanding its product portfolio to include smartwatches, neckbands, Probuds, and an extended True Wireless Stereo (TWS) segment. The brands credibility is underscored by being ranked the Most Trustworthy Brand in the CMR Retail Sentiment Index.