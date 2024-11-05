Parimatch is excited to announce the launch of two new exclusive games tailored specifically for the Asian market: Coin Train and Fruit Box Classic. Developed by an in-house product team, these new releases bring fresh gameplay features, offering an engaging experience for both seasoned players and newcomers. Currently, these two games are available on Parimatch platform only.

Introducing New Exclusive Games on Parimatch: Coin Train and Fruit Box Classic

Coin Train Game

Coin Train is a thrilling new instant game designed for those who love risk and excitement. Taking inspiration from India’s rich cultural heritage, this game combines beautifully designed Indian-themed scenery with heart-pounding gameplay.

Ready to embark on a thrilling journey aboard an old-fashioned train while enjoying the picturesque scenery Then hop on board! Here’s how the game unfolds: top up your account before the round begins, and as the train moves forward, the multiplier climbs-potentially reaching up to 1000x. The challenge lies in deciding when to stop-will you play it safe or aim for bigger rewards You decide!

What makes Coin Train special is its unique Safe Zone feature. This element can activate at any time during a round, guaranteeing protection up to a certain multiplier. If you remain in the game until the train reaches the Safe Zone, your multiplier will increase without any risk. This gives players a moment of security, letting you ride the rails with confidence before deciding how much further to push your luck.

With its thoughtful design and innovative features, Coin Train offers an immersive experience for those who appreciate strategic, high-stakes games.

Fruit Box Classic Game

The second game in this release is Fruit Box Classic, a fresh take on the beloved fruit-themed slot games. Its a fusion of classic fruit slots with modern features.

Unlike games with similar mechanics, this version ups the excitement with more frequent rewards, thanks to reworked paytables that adjust lower multipliers for quicker wins.

One of the features of the Fruit Box Classic is Bonus Spins, which can trigger randomly during gameplay, giving players a chance to win one of four bonuses: MINI, MINOR, MAJOR, or GRAND.

For those looking to test their luck, theres the Double feature.It allows players to potentially double any win up to x85. All you have to do is activate the feature and guess the color of the next card-red or black. A correct guess will double the winnings.

With its familiar fruit symbols and exciting twists, Fruit Box Classic perfectly balances nostalgia with innovative gameplay.

Parimatch’s new games are not just about fun-they’re about strategy, rewards, and the thrill of taking risks. Whether youre looking for a quick adrenaline rush on Coin Train or prefer the classic charm of Fruit Box Classic, these games offer something for everyone. Log in to Parimatch and be one of the first to experience the thrill of Coin Train and Fruit Box Classic!

And the excitement doesn’t stop there-more exclusive games are on the way! Stay tuned for the next big release from Parimatch.

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform that provides a complete suite of iGaming services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the worlds top athletes and celebrities: famous Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal and Trinidadian cricket star Nicholas Pooran are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is a partner of franchise cricket teams as MI Cape Town and Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. Since 2019, Parimatch is one of the leading iGaming brands in Africa, Asia, and Latin America.