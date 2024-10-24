Introducing Pizza Pazzi: Crafted in Italy, Made in India

A new culinary gem is about to grace the vibrant dining scene of New Delhi. Pizza Pazzi, a unique pizza and grill destination, is set to open its doors at Select CITYWALK, Atrium, this October. The name Pizza Pazzi, meaning “crazy about pizza” in Italian, encapsulates the passion and energy that fuels this exciting new venture. With a masterfully crafted menu by an Italian chef flown directly from Italy, Pizza Pazzi promises to bring a slice of authentic Italian cuisine right to the heart of the city.

Beautiful interior’s at Pizza Pazzi; Nexus select CITYWALK

The Location: Perfectly Placed in the Heart of Delhi

Located in the bustling Atrium of Select CITYWALK, one of New Delhi’s premier shopping and entertainment destinations, Pizza Pazzi is poised to become a hotspot for food lovers across the city. The central location was chosen to maximize brand visibility and cater to a diverse clientele. The venue is easily accessible, making it the perfect pit stop for a casual lunch, an indulgent dinner, or a takeaway for those on the go.

A Taste of Italy: Authentic Flavors Crafted by a Master Chef

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

At the heart of Pizza Pazzi lies a commitment to authenticity and quality. The restaurant’s concept is rooted in traditional Italian recipes, brought to life by a renowned Italian chef who has infused the menu with his heritage and culinary expertise. From classic Neapolitan pizzas to healthy wheat thin-crust options, Pizza Pazzi delivers an unparalleled dining experience.

The chef has trained the entire team, ensuring that each dish maintains the high standards of Italian cuisine. From the hand-stretched dough to the carefully selected toppings, every element of the pizzas at Pizza Pazzi tells a story of craftsmanship, tradition, and passion.

Menu Highlights: Pizzas, Grills, and More

While Pizza Pazzi specializes in pizzas, its menu offers a wide range of other delicious options. Here’s a glimpse of what diners can expect:

Neapolitan & Wheat Thin-Crust Pizzas: Handcrafted with imported, high-quality ingredients that set the standard for premium pizza in the city.

Salads, Pasta, and Grills: A variety of options for every palate, including fresh salads, savory pastas, and expertly grilled dishes.

Desserts: Finish off your meal with a sweet treat, specially prepared to complement the main courses.

Pizza Pazzi uses locally sourced produce, ensuring freshness and supporting Indian farmers, while staying true to its Italian roots-truly reflecting the tagline, “Crafted in Italy, Made in India.”

Ambiance: Chic, Classy, and Comfortable

Pizza Pazzi isn’t just about the food-it’s about the experience. The restaurant’s chic and classy decor provides a relaxed yet stylish atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for both casual and special occasions. The open kitchen design allows guests to witness the pizza-making process firsthand, while fun artwork hung from the ceiling adds an artistic flair to the space.

With a seating capacity of 40, the restaurant offers an intimate setting that encourages diners to savor the food and enjoy the company.

Who’s It For A Restaurant for Everyone

Pizza Pazzi is designed to appeal to a wide range of customers. Whether you’re a family out for a weekend lunch, a group of young professionals looking for a dinner spot, or even a student grabbing a quick bite between classes, Pizza Pazzi welcomes everyone. The versatile menu and accessible price range (from â¹500 to â¹1,200) make it a go-to destination for both food enthusiasts and casual diners.

What’s Next: Future Plans and Seasonal Specials

As the seasons change, so will the menu. Pizza Pazzi plans to introduce limited-time and seasonal dishes that will keep diners coming back for new and exciting flavors. This evolving menu reflects the restaurant’s dedication to creativity and its willingness to adapt to customer preferences.

Service and Accessibility: Dine-In, Takeout, and Soon, Delivery

Initially, Pizza Pazzi will offer dine-in and takeout services, with plans to introduce delivery in the near future. Whether you prefer to enjoy your meal in the restaurant’s cozy ambiance or take it home, Pizza Pazzi ensures that the quality and taste remain impeccable.

A Culinary Revolution in Delhi

Pizza Pazzi represents more than just another pizza place-it is the culmination of Italian tradition and local craftsmanship, brought together to create something extraordinary. With an emphasis on quality, authenticity, and customer experience, Pizza Pazzi is poised to become a landmark in New Delhi’s dynamic food scene.

Mark your calendars for the grand opening and get ready to experience pizza like never before. Whether you’re a seasoned pizza lover or a foodie looking to explore new flavour’s, Pizza Pazzi promises to deliver a memorable dining experience.

For Reservations, please contact: +91 98990 40303