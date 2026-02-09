Clinical Landscape (Analysis by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA])

Market Share (%) Distribution of Invasive Fungal Infections by Therapies in 2024

Market Share (%) Distribution of Invasive Fungal Infections by Therapies in 2034

Invasive Fungal Infections Causes and Risk Factors

Total Incident Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections in the 7MM

Epidemiology Scenario in the US

Total Incident Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections in the US

Total Incident Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections by Type in the US

Total Treatment-eligible Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections in the US

Total Refractory Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections in the US

Epidemiology Scenario in EU4 and the UK

Total Market Size of Invasive Fungal Infections in the 7MM

Total Market Size of Invasive Fungal Infections in the United States

12.6.2