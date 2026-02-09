- According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the market size for invasive fungal infections was found to be USD 350 million in the US in 2024.
- In the United States, the burden of invasive fungal infections is estimated at approximately 110,000 cases in 2024 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2025–2034).
- Invasive candidiasis and aspergillosis form the largest group of opportunistic IFIs, primarily affecting immunocompromised populations, together contributing around 50% of the total burden.
- Several leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Glaxosmithkline, SCYNEXIS, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Shionogi, F2G, Pulmocide, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Matinas BioPharma, Biosergen, Elion Therapeutics, and others, are actively engaged in the development of emerging therapies for invasive fungal infections. These organizations are advancing novel antifungal agents that are anticipated to expand treatment options and contribute to the growth of the invasive fungal infections market in the coming years..
- The promising invasive fungal infections therapies in clinical trials include BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp), Fosmanogepix, Olorofim (F901318), Opelconazole (PC945), Oteseconazole (VT-1161), MAT2203, SCY-247, BAL2062, BSG005, EL219 (SF001), and others.
- As per DelveInsight’s analysis, by 2034, among the emerging therapies, the highest revenue is expected to be generated by fosmanogepix in the United States.
- Rising Invasive Fungal Infections Burden: The global burden of invasive fungal infections has continued to rise in line with the expanding population at risk. In the United States, the burden is estimated at approximately 110,000 cases in 2024 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2025–2034).
- CRESEMBA (isavuconazonium sulfate) Dominates the Invasive Fungal Infections Market: CRESEMBA leads the invasive fungal infections market, capturing approximately 45% share, highlighting its dominance among existing oral and IV therapies.
- Emerging Antifungal Drug Classes: Key candidates include BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp) (oral triterpenoid, effective against azole- and echinocandin-resistant Candida), fosmanogepix (Gwt1 inhibitor with broad activity against resistant yeasts and molds), olorofim (DHODH inhibitor for azole-resistant Aspergillus), opelconazole (inhaled azole targeting pulmonary infections), and MAT2203 (oral Amphotericin B with reduced toxicity).
- First Mover Advantage for BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp): In the emerging landscape, BREXAFEMME is poised to maintain first-mover advantage in invasive fungal infections despite fosmanogepix addressing a broader patient population, owing to its prior approval for Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC) and established clinical footprint, while opelconazole represents the first inhalation-based antifungal, with the potential to enhance patient compliance compared with conventional oral or IV therapies.
- Treating invasive fungal infections remains a significant challenge due to the limited number of drug classes, increasing resistance, and safety concerns.
- Current therapies primarily include azoles, echinocandins, polyenes, and 5-FC, yet the emergence of multidrug-resistant strains such as Candida auris, Candida glabrata, and azole-resistant Aspergillus fumigatus is undermining their effectiveness.
- The expansion of the invasive fungal infections market is driven by advances in diagnostics, broader use of prophylaxis in high-risk populations, and innovation in antifungal drug design and delivery.
- Late-stage candidates like fosmanogepix, ibrexafungerp, and olorofim are poised to transform treatment paradigms through novel mechanisms, oral availability, and activity against resistant pathogens.
- Despite advances, challenges such as toxicity, drug-drug interactions, and persistent resistance highlight ongoing unmet needs, positioning the market as one of cautious advancement with next-generation therapies expected to play a critical role.
- In July 2025, Basilea received USD 39 million in funding under the BARDA agreement to continue to advance novel antifungal fosmanogepix.
- In May 2025, SCYNEXIS announced that the first new patient was dosed in the Phase III MARIO study following the lifting of the FDA clinical hold.
- In April 2025, BAL2062 has recently completed its Phase I clinical trial, with preparations currently underway for the initiation of the Phase II study, anticipated to commence in 2026.
- In February 2025, Biosergen reported the successful completion of treatment for the second cohort of patients in its proof-of-concept clinical trial for BSG005.
- Total Incident Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections
- Total Incident Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections by Type
- Total Treatment-eligible Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections
- Total Refractory Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections
|
Invasive Fungal Infections Market Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2020–2034
|
Coverage
|
7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) the United Kingdom, and Japan].
|
Invasive Fungal Infections Market CAGR
|
11.4% (US)
|
Invasive Fungal Infections Market Size in 2024 (US)
|
USD 350 Million
|
Key Invasive Fungal Infections Companies
|
Glaxosmithkline, SCYNEXIS, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Shionogi, F2G, Pulmocide, Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Matinas BioPharma, Biosergen, Elion Therapeutics, Cidara Therapeutics, Mundipharma, Astellas Pharma, Pfizer, Vicuron Pharmaceuticals, Mayne Pharma, Merck, and others
|
Key Invasive Fungal Infections Therapies
|
BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp), Fosmanogepix, Olorofim (F901318), Opelconazole (PC945), Oteseconazole (VT-1161), MAT2203, SCY-247, BAL2062, BSG005, EL219 (SF001), REZZAYO (rezafungin), CRESEMBA (isavuconazonium sulfate), ERAXIS (anidulafungin), TOLSURA (itraconazole), NOXAFIL (posaconazole), and others
- Therapeutic Assessment: Invasive Fungal Infections current marketed and emerging therapies
- Invasive Fungal Infections Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Invasive Fungal Infections Drugs and Market Outlook
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Invasive Fungal Infections Market Access and Reimbursement
|
1
|
Invasive Fungal Infections Market Key Insights
|
2
|
Invasive Fungal Infections Market Report Introduction
|
3
|
Executive Summary
|
4
|
Key Events
|
4.1
|
Upcoming Key Catalysts
|
4.2
|
Key Conferences and Meetings
|
4.3
|
Key Transactions and Collaborations
|
4.4
|
News Flow
|
5
|
Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
|
6
|
Invasive Fungal Infections Market Overview at a Glance
|
6.1
|
Clinical Landscape (Analysis by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA])
|
6.2
|
Market Share (%) Distribution of Invasive Fungal Infections by Therapies in 2024
|
6.3
|
Market Share (%) Distribution of Invasive Fungal Infections by Therapies in 2034
|
7
|
Disease Background and Overview
|
7.1
|
Introduction
|
7.2
|
Common Types of Invasive Fungal Infections
|
7.3
|
Invasive Fungal Infections Causes and Risk Factors
|
7.3.1
|
Invasive Fungal Infections Risk Factors
|
7.4
|
Invasive Fungal Infections Signs and Symptoms
|
7.5
|
Complications of Invasive Fungal Infections
|
7.6
|
Invasive Fungal Infections Diagnosis
|
7.7
|
Treatment of Invasive Fungal Infections
|
8
|
Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
8.1
|
Key Findings
|
8.2
|
Assumptions and Rationale
|
8.3
|
Total Incident Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections in the 7MM
|
8.4
|
Epidemiology Scenario in the US
|
8.4.1
|
Total Incident Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections in the US
|
8.4.2
|
Total Incident Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections by Type in the US
|
8.4.3
|
Total Treatment-eligible Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections in the US
|
8.4.4
|
Total Refractory Cases of Invasive Fungal Infections in the US
|
8.5
|
Epidemiology Scenario in EU4 and the UK
|
8.6
|
Epidemiology Scenario in Japan
|
9
|
Invasive Fungal Infections Patient Journey
|
10
|
Marketed Invasive Fungal Infections Drugs
|
10.1
|
Key Cross of Marketed Drugs
|
10.2
|
REZZAYO (rezafungin): Cidara Therapeutics/Mundipharma
|
10.2.1
|
Product Description
|
10.2.2
|
Regulatory Milestones
|
10.2.3
|
Other Developmental Activities
|
10.2.4
|
Summary of Pivotal Trial
|
10.2.5
|
Clinical Development
|
10.2.5.1
|
Clinical trials information
|
10.2.6
|
Analyst Views
|
10.3
|
CRESEMBA (isavuconazonium sulfate): Basilea Pharmaceutica /Astellas Pharma
|
10.4
|
ERAXIS (anidulafungin): Pfizer/Vicuron Pharmaceuticals
|
10.5
|
TOLSURA (itraconazole): Mayne Pharma
|
10.6
|
NOXAFIL (posaconazole): Merck
|
11
|
Emerging Invasive Fungal Infections Drugs
|
11.1
|
Key Cross Competition
|
11.2
|
BREXAFEMME (Ibrexafungerp): Glaxosmithkline/SCYNEXIS
|
11.2.1
|
Product Description
|
11.2.2
|
Other Development Activities
|
11.2.3
|
Clinical Development
|
11.2.3.1
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
11.2.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
11.2.5
|
Analyst Views
|
11.3
|
Fosmanogepix: Basilea Pharmaceutica
|
11.4
|
Olorofim (F901318): Shionogi/F2G
|
11.5
|
Opelconazole (PC945): Pulmocide
|
11.6
|
Oteseconazole (VT-1161): Mycovia Pharmaceuticals
|
11.7
|
MAT2203: Matinas BioPharma
|
11.8
|
SCY-247: SCYNEXIS
|
11.9
|
BAL2062: Basilea Pharmaceutica
|
11.10
|
BSG005: Biosergen
|
11.11
|
EL219 (SF001): Elion Therapeutics
|
12
|
Invasive Fungal Infections Market: 7MM Analysis
|
12.1
|
Key Findings
|
12.2
|
Invasive Fungal Infections Market Outlook
|
12.3
|
Key Invasive Fungal Infections Market Forecast Assumptions
|
12.4
|
Conjoint Analysis
|
12.5
|
Total Market Size of Invasive Fungal Infections in the 7MM
|
12.6
|
United States Invasive Fungal Infections Market Size
|
12.6.1
|
Total Market Size of Invasive Fungal Infections in the United States
|
12.6.2
|
Market Size of Invasive Fungal Infections by Therapies in the United States
|
12.7
|
EU4 and the UK Invasive Fungal Infections Market Size
|
12.8
|
Japan Invasive Fungal Infections Market Size
|
13
|
Invasive Fungal Infections Market Unmet Needs
|
14
|
Invasive Fungal Infections Market SWOT Analysis
|
15
|
KOL Views on Invasive Fungal Infections
|
16
|
Invasive Fungal Infections Market Access and Reimbursement
|
17
|
Bibliography
|
18
|
Invasive Fungal Infections Market Report Methodology
