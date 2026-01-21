PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I thought there could be a better way to apply liquid nitrogen or liquid nitrous oxide to the affected area during cryotherapy,” said an inventor, from Dublin, Ohio, “so I invented the PRE CANCEROUS SPRAY. My design helps reduce any overspray of the chemicals, thereby preventing healthy nearby skin from being treated and losing pigment.” The patent-pending invention provides a more precise way to perform cryotherapy. In doing so, it would concentrate the liquid nitrogen or liquid nitrous oxide only onto the affected area. As a result, it increases accuracy, and it prevents healthy skin from being treated. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dermatologists and other physicians. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CNH-6009, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
Source link
Leave a Reply