PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “As a registered nurse, I wanted to create an improved delivery system for sterile talc during thoracic surgery,” said an inventor, from Odenville, Ala., “so I invented the TALC PLEURODESIS DIFFUSER. My design saves valuable time and could result in improved patient outcomes.” The patent-pending invention provides an enhanced delivery system for sterile talc during thoracic surgery. In doing so, it would replace the Asepto bulb syringe as the delivery system for sterile talc into the pleural cavity during surgery. As a result, it could provide better directional coverage. It also increases efficiency. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for surgical facilities. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-BTK-388, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
