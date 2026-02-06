PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “While caring for my mom, I thought there could be a better hospital bed design,” said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., “so I invented MARY’S SUPPORT. My design would allow the user to elevate or tilt areas of the mattress for assistance when rising to a standing position, to eliminate bedsores, or if they had urinated.” The invention provides a modified hospital bed. In doing so, it enables the user to elevate or tilt the mattress. It also increases control and independence, and it provides added relief from bedsores. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for hospitals, nursing homes, home healthcare, etc. The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-PHO-3017, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
