PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I work with patients who have limited mobility. I wanted to create an improved wheelchair option,” said an inventor, from Spartanburg, S.C., “so I invented the WALKING AID WHEEL CHAIR. My design allows patients to more easily stand or be seated.” The invention provides an improved design for a wheelchair. In doing so, it allows the user to easily rise to a standing position or be lowered to sit. As a result, it enhances physical comfort and freedom. It also could reduce the risk of injury. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for wheelchair users, hospitals, nursing homes, and rehabilitation facilities. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request. The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TKC-106, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
