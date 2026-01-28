PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create a safe way to deliver air to a patient or person in need during CPR without using mouth to mouth,” said an inventor, from Hiawassee, Ga., “so I invented THE F. R. O. G. (FIRST RESPONDERS OXYGEN GENERATOR). My design would get more oxygen to the patient than conventional mouth to mouth, and it would reduce the spread of germs and other diseases.” The invention provides a medical noninvasive ventilation device designed to provide necessary emergency respiratory assistance to a patient. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a first responder to assume the pathogen transmission risks associated with mouth to mouth resuscitation. As a result, it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities, hospitals, first responders, commercial building owners, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-ADA-2054, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
