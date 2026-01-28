PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create a new exercise product that would effectively target the lower abdominal region,” said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, “so I invented the LOW-AB. My design offers an improved alternative to doing sit-ups and crunches.” The patent-pending invention provides an effective abdominal exercise machine for fitness enthusiasts. In doing so, it allows the user to perform knee raises against resistance. As a result, it would isolate the muscles in the lower abdomen. It also helps increase strength. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, gyms, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-ASP-534, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
