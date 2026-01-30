PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create an accessory to keep sage burning for a longer time,” said an inventor, from Elmont, N.Y., “so I invented the SAGE TOWER. My design would feed oxygen to the burning sage while effectively diffusing the aroma/incense into the room.” The patent-pending invention provides an accessory for burning sage. In doing so, it would keep sage burning for a much longer time. As a result, it eliminates the need to continually relight the sage. It also offers an attractive appearance. The invention features a sleek and modern design that is easy to use so it is ideal for sage and incense users, yoga studios, people who practice meditation, wellness spas, and establishments that offer massage therapy. The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-LJD-530, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
