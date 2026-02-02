PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I have worked in various areas of the healthcare field, and I thought there could be a better way to move patients and transfer them towards the head of the bed,” said an inventor, from Buffalo, N.Y., “so I invented the E Z LIFT. My design would reduce strain upon the back and would only require one person to operate.” The invention provides a patient positioning system designed to easily move patients towards the head of a hospital bed. In doing so, it reduces the risk of injury to both the patient and the medical professional or a caregiver. As a result, it increases convenience and comfort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, and homes. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-MBQ-837, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
