PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create a fun, exciting, and educational alternative to traditional playground sandboxes,” said an inventor, from Columbia, S.C., “so I invented the PHOENIX PLAYGROUNDS. My design offers added fun, it promotes teamwork, and it could give children an appreciation for individuals in the labor force that operate construction and material-moving equipment.” The invention provides a fun and educational play product for children. In doing so, it offers a unique way to move sand, level surfaces, dig holes, etc. As a result, it provides added entertainment, and it offers an alternative to traditional sandbox toys. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for school playgrounds, public parks, backyards, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request. The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TKC-113, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
