PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I thought there should be a way to exercise the core and the upper and lower body using one piece of equipment,” said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., “so I invented the 2 STEP. My design enables you to engage in a variety of strength-training exercises without the need for traditional home gym systems, free weights, and weight benches.” The invention provides a convenient new fitness device. In doing so, it allows the user to work the lower and upper extremities and core. It also eliminates the need to use multiple pieces of workout equipment. As a result, it could enhance the workout routine. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SGM-608, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
