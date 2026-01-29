PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create a way to specifically target the shoulder muscles when working out,” said an inventor, from Marysville, Ohio, “so I invented the TOTAL ROTATOR CUFF EXERCISE. My design would effectively target and strengthen the shoulder muscles.” The patent-pending invention provides an article of workout equipment designed to focus on the shoulders. In doing so, it helps build strength within the shoulders. As a result, it could enhance the user’s overall strength and health. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, gym and fitness centers, physical therapy centers, etc. The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CLM-857, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
