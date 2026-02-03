PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create a non-invasive plug that could be inserted into the nostrils to prevent nasal drip,” said an inventor, from Saint Charles, Mo., “so I invented the QUIT DRIP POST NASAL PLUG. My design would provide relief from nasal drip associated with sinus problems, a cold, or allergies.” The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of relieving nasal drip from a cold or allergies. In doing so, it helps control and absorb the constant drip. It also would serve as a viable alternative to stuffing the nostrils with facial tissue, which can be uncomfortable and unsightly. The invention features a disposable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who suffer from nasal drip due to a cold or allergies. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request. The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TLS-1056, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
Source link
Leave a Reply