PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I have spent many hours at hockey rinks watching my children play. I needed a way to keep my nose warm,” said an inventor, from Woodbury, Minn., “so I invented the NOSE WARMER. My design would provide optimum warmth and comfort for the nose.” The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep the nose warm during various cold air (or weather) activities. In doing so, it prevents the nose from getting cold. As a result, it increases comfort. The invention features a lightweight, fast-acting, and discreet design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who attend sporting events, engage in cold weather activities, work outdoors in cold temperatures, etc. The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CHK-4016, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
