PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “As an exercise specialist, I wanted to create a device to help promote proper stretching techniques to reduce stiffness,” said an inventor, from Hicksville, N.Y., “so I invented the STRAK. My design would help to release tightened muscles and relieve deep joint, back, and spine pain in minutes.” The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to achieve proper stretching techniques. In doing so, it helps relieve stiffness and sore muscles/joints. As a result, it may allow the user to feel more flexible prior to and after exercising, after work, when dealing with an injury, when engaging in a sedentary lifestyle, etc. The invention features a lightweight and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals of all ages and lifestyles, physical therapists, occupational therapists, sports medicine therapists, chiropractors, etc. The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-LJD-432, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
