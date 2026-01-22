PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I’m a registered nurse, and I wanted to create a specially designed, sanitary pad that would wick urine away from the skin,” said an inventor, from Howard Beach, N.Y., “so I invented the PADWICKER. My design would help to keep bedridden female patients and women with incontinence dry and comfortable.” The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to enhance care for bedridden female patients and incontinent females. In doing so, it would effectively suck urine from the pad and away from the skin. As a result, it helps keep the user dry and comfortable. It also increases sanitation. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for patients at home, hospitals, and long term care facilities. The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-LJD-496, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
Source link
Leave a Reply