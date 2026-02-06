PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I have been a dentist for 23 years, and I thought there could be an improved tool for use in preparing ceramic restorations such as crowns and veneers for bonding in the oral cavity,” said an inventor, from Peachland, BC, Canada, “so I invented the EZ Rinse Funnel. My intention was to improve efficiency and tidiness in preparation of ceramic bonding interface while decreasing disposables.” The patent-pending invention provides a new dental tool for preparing ceramic restorations for bonding in the mouth. In doing so, it eliminates the conventional mess from rinsing and drying of the dental ceramics using dental trays, countertops, disposable cups or a combination of the above. As a result, it will save valuable time while decreasing waste. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dentists and dental offices. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TRO-1555, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
