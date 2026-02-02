PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create a handheld tool that would provide individuals with a more effective way to insert a suppository into the rectum,” said an inventor, from Blairs, Va., “so I invented the HEALTH ASSISTANCE DEVICE 1. My design allows for insertion with minimal to no difficulty.” The patent-pending invention provides an easier method of inserting a suppository into the rectum. In doing so, it allows the user to gently and easily insert the suppository and without lying down and/or placing the body in awkward positions. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities and individuals with limited mobility, such as people with shoulder injuries, stroke victims, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-RKH-935, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
