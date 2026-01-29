PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “My grandfather has pressure sores from poor attention in a nursing facility. We wanted to create an improved way to heal deep wounds and pressure sores,” said one of two inventors, from High Point, N.C., “so we invented the MAGIC TOUCH WOUND CARE. Our design allows for fast and optimum healing.” The invention provides a new way to accelerate the healing process for deep wounds and pressure sores. In doing so, it helps reduce the risk of infections. It also helps reduce pain and irritation. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for hospitals, nursing homes, home health care patients, etc. The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-CNC-1116, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
