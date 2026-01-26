PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “We thought there could be a better way to keep a surgical wound dry while showering,” said one of two inventors, from Valpo, Ind., “so we invented the AQUA SLEEVE. Our protective design prevents water from coming into contact with the surgical site.” The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to cover wounds while showering. In doing so, it prevents water from entering the wound. It also eliminates the need to wrap a wound with traditional plastic wrap or bags. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a waterproof design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for medical facilities, hospitals, surgical centers, and households. The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SGM-625, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
