Invest in Bogota Seeks New Investment Opportunities at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024

From November 19 to 21, Invest in Bogota, the investment promotion agency of Colombias capital, will participate in the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, one of the worlds leading events for the global tech ecosystem.

This years summit will feature over 400 speakers, including political leaders, global tech innovators, startup founders, and trailblazers from various fields. The event will host dynamic panel discussions, keynote sessions, and presentations, all organized within six Focus Tracks.

The summit provides the perfect platform to showcase Bogotas unique strengths, including its stable economy, its GDP representing 33% of Colombias total, and its strategic location in Latin America. Bogota is also home to El Dorado International Airport, offering over 90 direct connections (49 of which are international) and with just five hours of average flight time to key cities like New York, Sao Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Mexico City.

Additionally, the Bogota region boasts a skilled and diverse workforce of over six million people, making it Latin Americas fifth-largest talent pool and the leading city in Colombia with 25.5% of the nations workforce.

In terms of academic excellence, Colombia has 39,000 graduates in computer science and related fields, with 36% based in Bogota. The capital is also home to 33% of the countrys 118,000 STEM graduates, showcasing its capacity to meet the talent demands of both local and international companies.

When it comes to technology and innovation, Colombia ranks as the third-largest market for IT and software in the region. Notably, 59% of the countrys IT companies are headquartered in Bogota, generating 78% of the sectors revenues and 67% of its jobs.

About Invest in Bogota

Invest in Bogota is the citys leading agency for investment promotion, international event attraction, and fostering a thriving high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem. Its a public-private initiative supported by the Bogota Chamber of Commerce and the Capital District.

The agencys mission is to drive socio-economic development, boost competitiveness, and enhance the quality of life in Bogota and its surrounding region by positioning the city as Latin Americas premier business destination. For six consecutive years, Invest in Bogota has been recognized as one of the best entities in its field globally and one of the top four in South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. This distinction comes from the Global Best to Invest Report published annually by Site Selection International.

