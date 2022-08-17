Invest in CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable) Fixed Deposit: Check Latest FD Rates

Recent global events that have caused anxiety and added new volatility to the market may have investors eager to trade risk for guaranteed rewards. For instance, the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit removes the “fear factor” because its returns are not based on market performance.

The FD offers a variety of investment options, including flexible investment tenors, the highest CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable) credit ratings, higher returns up to 7.75% p.a. and 0.25% p.a. additional rates for senior citizens. Keep reading for more information on the advantages of purchasing a Bajaj Finance FD.

Features of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Returns ranging from 6.03% p.a. to 7.75% p.a. Depending on the tenor selected, you can receive various interest rates on your deposits. 44-month terms are available at maximum rates. The maximum tenor that is offered is up to 60 months.

Select a flexible tenor ranging from 12 to 60 months. You can also begin making monthly deposits with the Systematic Deposit Plan for the same tenor.

The maximum level of security: Your deposits are secure with us since Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit (FD) is accredited with [ICRA]AAA(Stable) and CRISIL AAA/Stable ratings.

Bajaj Finance non-cumulative fixed deposit: Manage your post-retirement costs for up to 0.25% p.a. better returns. Earn up to 7.75% p.a. in maximum returns during a 44-month term. You can receive up to 7.65% yearly returns for 60 months.

Create an online fixed deposit account in just six easy steps. Keep a copy of your ID, a photo, and a phone number on hand.

Loan against fixed deposit facility: Get a loan against a fixed deposit for all of your emergencies, up to 75% of the deposit amount, at no additional fee.

Multiple pay-out options: You have the option of selecting multiple pay-out options to generate a consistent income on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis.

My Account: Through the My Account area, you may see your investment amount, cumulative interest, applicable interest rate, and maturity amount once you have invested in a Bajaj Finance FD. Your Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) is also available for download through My Account.

Offline branches: Customers can also open a Fixed Deposit account by visiting the Bajaj Finance FD branches in their area.

Customer service: Bajaj Finance is always willing to answer any questions from clients. Email us or contact our customer service if you have any questions about fixed deposits.

FD rates

The FD interest rates applicable for each FD depend on the tenor chosen by the customer. Here is an example to explain the FD rates better.

For a person looking to invest Rs. 3 lakh in Bajaj Finance Fixed Depost on or after 1st July, 2022. The maturity amount and the interest rate earned during the tenor is mentioned below:

Tenor in months Below 60 years Senior citizens Interest rate (% p.a.) Interest earned Maturity Amount Interest rate (% p.a.) Interest earned Maturity Amount 12 6.20 Rs. 18,600 Rs. 3,18,600 6.45 Rs. 19,350 Rs. 3,19,350 24 6.95 Rs. 43,149 Rs. 3,43,149 7.20 Rs. 44,755 Rs. 3,44,755 33 7.15 Rs. 62,744 Rs. 3,62,744 7.40 Rs. 65,076 Rs. 3,65,076 44 7.50 Rs. 91,908 Rs. 3,91,908 7.75 Rs. 94,443 Rs. 3,94,443 60 7.40 Rs. 1,28,689 Rs. 4,28,689 7.65 Rs. 1,33,702 Rs. 4,33,702

All the results mentioned above were computed using the Bajaj Finance FD calculator.

Systematic Deposit Plan: Monthly deposits

The Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP), a monthly savings approach akin to the Systematic Investment Plan, combines the benefits of fixed deposits with regular payments. However, in contrast to a SIP, the SDP is unaffected by changes in the market. Customers can start saving at as low as Rs. 5,000 per month thanks to the Bajaj Finance Systematic Deposit Programme (SDP), which promotes the development of a reasonable investment habit. Even more, it provides the same benefits of compounding, allowing someone who consistently saves over a long period to gain significantly.

Bajaj Finances Systematic Deposit Plan allows:

Investments are to be made for as little as Rs. 5,000.

Annual gains of up to 7.50% p.a. are possible for investors under 60.

Senior citizens get additional rate benefits of 0.25% and returns up to 7.75% p.a.

Investing is a great wealth creation technque for the future. Occasionally, you could overlook important factors like market volatility, which could hurt your assets. The goal is to fulfil your risk profile and invest in less volatile investments. Fixed deposits and the Systematic Deposit Plan by Bajaj Finance are ideal investment options for those who want their money to grow without the risks associated with market fluctuations.