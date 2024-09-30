As the festive season approaches, it brings with it an air of joy, celebration, and new beginnings. This period is traditionally considered an auspicious time to invest in big purchases, such as a new home. For many, owning a home is not just a financial decision but a dream that symbolises stability and achievement. To help turn this dream into reality, a housing loan can offer the necessary financial backing. With Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan, prospective homeowners can get closer to their dream home this festive season.

Invest in your Dream Home This Festive Season with Bajaj Finserv Home Loan

Why a housing loan is essential

Very few people can buy a home using only their savings. A housing loan offers the financial support needed to purchase a property without depleting one’s resources. By opting for a housing loan, buyers can make a down payment and then spread out the remaining cost in smaller monthly instalments over several years.

Why consider Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan

When selecting a lender, Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan stands out due to its customer-centric approach. With competitive interest rates as low as 8.50%* p.a. and flexible repayment tenures of up to 40 years*, Bajaj Housing Finance makes repaying a home loan stress-free. Additionally, the quick loan approval process ensures that buyers can move forward with their home-buying plans without unnecessary delays.

Here’s why Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan is a popular choice among homebuyers:

Higher loan amounts: Bajaj Housing Finance offers home loans of up to Rs. 15 crore*.

Low EMIs: The competitive interest rates, starting at 8.50%* p.a., make monthly payments more affordable.

Quick approval: The loan sanction process is quick, with approval provided within 48 hours*.

Flexible tenure: Borrowers can choose a repayment tenure that suits their budget, with options extending up to 40 years*.

No foreclosure charges*: Borrowers opting for a floating interest rate have the flexibility to either fully foreclose their loan or make partial prepayments without incurring any extra charges.

Understanding home loan eligibility

Before applying for a home loan, it is crucial to determine whether one qualifies for it. Home loan eligibility depends on various factors such as income, age, employment status, and credit score. Here’s the eligibility criteria for a Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan:

1. Nationality: Applicants must be Indian citizens residing within India.

2. Age:

For salaried individuals: The age range should be between 23 to 65 years.

For self-employed professionals: The age range should be between 23 to 70 years.

Note: The upper age limit refers to the applicant’s age at the time of loan maturity.

3. CIBIL Score: A CIBIL score of 725 or above is recommended for home loan approval.

4. Occupation: Applicants can be salaried employees, professional individuals, or self-employed individuals.

How to apply for a Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan

Applying for a Bajaj Housing Finance Home Loan is a straightforward and easy process. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website and navigate to the home loan page.

Click on the ‘APPLY’ button on this page.

Fill in your full name, mobile number, and employment type.

Choose the type of loan you want to apply for.

Generate and enter your OTP to verify your phone number.

After OTP verification, provide additional details such as monthly income, loan amount needed, and whether you have identified a property.

Next, enter your date of birth, PAN number, and other information based on your occupation type.

Finally, click on the ‘SUBMIT’ button.

And you’re done! Your application is submitted. A representative will reach out to guide you through the next steps.

Ready to buy a home A housing loan from Bajaj Housing Finance can make it possible. Check your home loan eligibility, calculate your monthly EMIs, and apply online today. Your dream home is just a click away!

*Terms and conditions apply

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 80.41 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.