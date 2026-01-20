GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Vitrolife AB (publ) will publish its fourth quarter and full year report 2025 on Tuesday, 3 February 2026 at 08:00 am CET. A conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at 10:00 am CET the same day. The presentation will be held in English by Bronwyn Brophy O’Connor, CEO, and Pär Ihrskog, CFO. The conference call will begin with a presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session. The presentation material will be available prior to the start of the conference call on the Vitrolife Group website www.vitrolifegroup.com. To follow the webcast, please use this link. To participate in the conference call please register via this link. After registration, you will be provided with telephone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference. After the event, the presentation material and a recording of the webcast will be available at www.vitrolifegroup.com. Gothenburg, 20 January 2026
VITROLIFE AB (publ) CONTACT: Contact:
Amelie Wilson, Investor relations, external corporate communications and executive support, [email protected] This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails. This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab–publ-/r/invitation-to-vitrolife-group-s-presentation-of-the-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-report-2025,c4294815 SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)
