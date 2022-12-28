National

Invoke NSA Against Those ‘Trying To Threaten Communal Harmony’: MP Govt to DMs

admin
43Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 28 Second


“Whereas there are reports with the State government that certain elements are active and are likely to be active to threaten the communal harmony and commit act prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and the security of the State,” read the order by the MP government. 

Invoke NSA Against Those 'Trying To Threaten Communal Harmony': MP Govt to DMs

New Delhi:  In wake of reports which claimed that certain elements are active and might threaten the communal harmony in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government has directed District Magistrates to invoke National Security Act between January 1, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

“Whereas there are reports with the State government that certain elements are active and are likely to be active to threaten the communal harmony and commit act prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and the security of the State,” read the order by the MP government.

“Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso sub-section (3) of Section 3 of the National Security Act, 1980 (No. 65 of 1980), the State Government hereby, authorises the concerned District Magistrate during the period from 1st January, 2023 to 31st March, 2023 within their respective jurisdiction if satisfied, as provided in sub-section (2) of the said section to, exercise the powers of making an order of detention conferred by sub-section (2) of the said Section 3,” it read further.




Published Date: December 28, 2022 11:46 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories