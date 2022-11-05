iPhone 14 Best Deal Is Here! THIS Store Is Offering The Biggest Discount

The phone which is priced at Rs 79,900 is available at Jio mart stores for only Rs 77,900.

New Delhi: Are you planning to buy a new iPhone 14? We have great news for you! You can now get the biggest discount on this phone. It’s not Flipkart or Amazon, but it’s Jio Mart offline store where you can get this phone at the cheapest rate. iPhone 14 series was launched in September 2022. However, the sales of this phone are less than what was expected as its feature is very similar to iPhone 13.

Jio Mart Offline Store Is Offering Biggest Discount

iPhone 14 basic model with 128Gb variant is priced at Rs 79,900. This phone is available at Jio mart stores for only Rs 77,900. Not only this, while purchasing the phone if you use some specific cards you can also get a discount of up to Rs 5000. You can also avail of cashback after which your phone will cost only Rs 72,900.

iPhone 14 Features

The Apple iPhone 14 sports 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays with slim bezels, a wide colour gamut, HDR, 1200nits brightness, Face ID sensors, and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC, with a 5-core GPU for graphics and 16-core NPU. There is 4GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. It runs on the latest iOS 16 stable version.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, dual SIM, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Lightning port for charging. Moving to optics, the iPhone 14 comes with dual cameras on the back, with a 12MP wide-angle primary sensor with a larger f/1.5 aperture, sensor-shift OIS, and a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens. There is support for Dolby Vision for video recording.

There is a 12MP snapper on the front with autofocus for selfies and video chats. Apple says the rear camera offers 38 per cent improved low-light performance.



