iPhone 15 Looks And Features Leaked Lets Find Out

iPhone 15 Looks And Features Leaked? Let’s Find Out

iPhone 15 Leaked Specs: There is still a long time before the launch of the iPhone 15, but news about it has already started. People are still showing tremendous enthusiasm to buy the iPhone 14 and are buying different models of this series. Amidst all this, there are reports about iPhone 15 series, which is the iPhone 15 Ultra. It is claimed that the look of this model has been leaked causing a stir in the market.

According to the information, important details of the design of the iPhone 15 Ultra have come to the fore. This information is telling how tremendous the iPhone 15 is going to be. Customers will get to see curved edges in this iPhone, and they offer a next-level design to this phone, almost like the iPhone 5C launched in 2013.

WHAT WILL BE SPECIAL IN THE DESIGN

In terms of build quality, the iPhone 15 Ultra will be different from the iPhone 5C as it is expected to have a titanium casing, whereas this material was not used in the iPhone 5C. In such a situation, the price of the iPhone 15 Ultra will also be high and customers will have to pay more.

Titanium is stronger than stainless steel and this will also reduce the weight of the phone. Along with this, the dynamic island will be bigger than before as a result of the leaks of multiple front cameras. Let us tell you that there will be a dramatic change in the photo quality from the dual front cameras, which probably the customers would not have expected. According to the information, this time also the Lightning port will be used in the iPhone 15 Ultra, but this time the port will be widened a bit. Apart from this, there will not be much change in the iPhone 15 Ultra.



