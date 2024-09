Mumbai: Long queues were seen on Friday outside the Apple store at Mumbai’s BKC – India’s first Apple store. Apple’s iPhone 16 series to go on sale in India today, September 20, 2024.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Long queues seen outside Apple store at Mumbai's BKC – India's first Apple store. Apple's iPhone 16 series to go on sale in India from today. pic.twitter.com/DIYxyLVG6Z — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2024







