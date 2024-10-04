Home

iPhone lovers rejoics! After Mumbai, Delhi, Apple to open four more exclusive retail stores, check list of cities

New Delhi: Apple announced on Friday its plans to open four additional retail stores in India, with locations in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. Earlier in April 2023, Apple opened its first two stores in India – in Delhi and in Mumbai.

Apple announced that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, manufactured in India, will soon be available for local customers and for export to “select countries” worldwide.

Apple is now producing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, which includes the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India. In its annual event that happened on September 9, Apple introduced iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, featuring Apple Intelligence, larger display sizes, innovative camera features, improved graphics for immersive gaming, and more – all powered by the A18 Pro chip.

Speaking of the iPhone price in India, the price of the iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 119,900. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max price starts at Rs 144,900. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities. iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900 and iPhone 16 Plus commences at Rs 89,900.

Customers and tech lovers in India can pre-order iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max beginning this Friday (September 13), with availability beginning September 20, 2024. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail was quoted as saying by news agency ANI,”Our stores are incredible places to experience the magic of Apple, and it’s been wonderful to deepen our connection with our customers in India.”

O’Brien added, “We’re thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India, because we’re inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country. We can’t wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgable team members.”

All tech enthusiasts and prospective buyers are advised to visit the official website for the latest and most accurate pricing details.





