IPL 2023: Can IPL Fans Enjoy The Match In Bhojpuri? Broadcasting Company Provided Cues – Watch Video

IPL broadcasters are ready to take advantage of every opportunity that comes with the event becoming larger and better with each passing year.

IPL 2023 Live Streaming: An Inside Sport report claims that Viacom 18, which currently owns the tournament’s live streaming rights, will launch a feed of the championship in Bhojpuri. Notably, 2023 will be the IPL’s first year with a distinct digital streaming and broadcast media partner. According to Viacom 18, the IPL 2023 will be aired in 11 different languages this season. Watch video

Written By: Piyush Kumar



