IPL 2023: Can IPL Fans Enjoy The Match In Bhojpuri? Broadcasting Company Provided Cues

IPL broadcasters are ready to take advantage of every opportunity that comes with the event becoming larger and better with each passing year.

IPL 2023 Live Streaming: An Inside Sport report claims that Viacom 18, which currently owns the tournament’s live streaming rights, will launch a feed of the championship in Bhojpuri. Notably, 2023 will be the IPL’s first year with a distinct digital streaming and broadcast media partner. According to Viacom 18, the IPL 2023 will be aired in 11 different languages this season. Watch video

Published Date: January 11, 2023 6:49 PM IST





