IPL 2023 Final: Ahmedabad’s weather update of May 29 ahead of CSK vs GT match today

Heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad did not allow a single ball to be bowled in the IPL match between the champions Gujarat Titans and heavyweights Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. It started drizzling in the afternoon and the rain subsequently grew heavy, first delaying toss and then holding up play.

Hence, the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was deferred to its reserve day. The title clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, thus, will be played here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

As per the rules, the IPL final will have a reserve day — Monday, May 29 in this year’s case — in case the match is not able to start by 12:06 am cut-off time, in which case there will be a five-overs per-side contest.

It is pertinent to note that if the IPL final is affected by rains or washed out on the day of the match, the game can be played on the next day which is treated as a reserve day.

But if the reserved day is also affected by weather conditions or is washed out, the team which ends at the first position after the league round, wins the title.

However, there are no such predictions of rain here on Monday, which means that there is a full possibility of a 20-20 overmatch, PTI reported.

The defending champions Gujarat Titans had topped the points table after the 70-match league round, finishing as the only team to have won 10 out of 14 matches and 20 points. Chennai Super Kings had finished second with 17 points.

In their home stadium, Ahmedabad, GT has a wonderful record and in the 9 matches played on the pitch this season, they won 6. While the toss doesn’t seem to create much impact on the venue, the team batting first has some advantage.

GT players have maintained good form in the season as Shubman Gill is on top to win Orange Cap with 851 runs, while Mohammad Shami (28), Rashid Khan (27), and Mohit Sharma (24) are fighting for the Purple Cap. CSK’s opening partnership of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway will decide a lot of things for the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad has smashed half-centuries in all 4 matches against GT in IPL 2023.

Updated: 29 May 2023, 09:03 AM IST

