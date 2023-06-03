IPL 2023 Final: Ahmedabad’s weather update of May 29 ahead of CSK vs GT match today

Heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad did not allow a single ball to be bowled in the IPL match between the champions Gujarat Titans and heavyweights Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. It started drizzling in the afternoon and the rain subsequently grew heavy, first delaying toss and then holding up play.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)