IPL 2023 final in pics: Last-ball thriller finish for CSK, MS Dhoni’s boys snatch it away from GT in nail-biting match

Home/ Sports / Cricket News/  IPL 2023 final in pics: Last-ball thriller finish for CSK, MS Dhoni's boys snatch it away from GT in nail-biting match














































20 Photos . Updated: 30 May 2023, 06:55 AM IST
Sounak Mukhopadhyay

1/20Ahmedabad, May 29 (ANI): Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill gets stumped by Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni during the final match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Monday. (ANI Photo/ Digital Restriction)

(Chennai Super Kings Twitter)

2/20Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans batter Wriddhiman Saha celebrates his half century during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, May 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_29_2023_000271B) (PTI)

3/20Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, May 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_29_2023_000265B) (PTI)

4/20Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, May 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_29_2023_000274A) (PTI)

5/20Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, May 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_29_2023_000276A) (PTI)

6/20Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans batter Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, May 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_29_2023_000278B) (PTI)

7/20Ahmedabad: Groundsmen cover the pitch as it rains during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, May 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_29_2023_000284B) (PTI)

8/20Ahmedabad: Umpire Rod Tucker inspects the pitch prior to the resumption of the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, May 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_29_2023_000309B)(PTI05_30_2023_000004B) (PTI)

9/20Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_30_2023_000006B) (PTI)

10/20Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans player Mohammed Shami bowls during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, May 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_30_2023_000002B) (PTI)

11/20Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, May 29, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_30_2023_000003B) (PTI)

12/20Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans bowler Noor Ahmad celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_30_2023_000009B) (PTI)

13/20Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans bowler Noor Ahmad celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_30_2023_000012B) (PTI)

14/20Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings batter Shivam Dube plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_30_2023_000014B) (PTI)

15/20Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings batter Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_30_2023_000013A) (PTI)

16/20Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings batter Ajinkya Rahane during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_30_2023_000016B) (PTI)

17/20Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_30_2023_000019B) (PTI)

18/20Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings batter Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after winning the IPL 2023 final cricket match against Gujarat Titans, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI05_30_2023_000022B) (PTI)

19/20Fireworks explode over the Narendra Modi Stadium at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on May 30, 2023. Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and four off the last two balls as Chennai Super Kings edged out Gujarat Titans to win a record-equalling fifth IPL title and send superstar M.S. Dhoni out with a bang in his likely swansong. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP) (AFP)

20/20Spectators leave the Narendra Modi Stadium at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on May 30, 2023. Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and four off the last two balls as Chennai Super Kings edged out Gujarat Titans to win a record-equalling fifth IPL title and send superstar M.S. Dhoni out with a bang in his likely swansong. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP) (AFP)






