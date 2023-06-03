IPL 2023 final: MS Dhoni lifts Ravindra Jadeja after winning hit, ending all rumours about rift

Indian cricket fans were left in a state of confusion and concern as rumours circulated about a potential rift between the esteemed duo of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, who have shared a strong bond on and off the field for many years. However, the latest developments seem to have put these speculations to rest.

Following the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) triumphant victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 20, a heated conversation between Dhoni and Jadeja caught the attention of onlookers.

Social media was abuzz with fans highlighting Jadeja’s bowling figures, where he conceded 50 runs in his allotted four overs while securing just one wicket.

Adding to the intrigue, Jadeja took to Twitter a day later, sharing a cryptic message about karma. Retweeting an image that read “Karma will get back at you, sooner or later it surely will,” Jadeja expressed his agreement with a thumbs-up emoji and the word “Definitely”.

Further fueling the speculation, Jadeja’s wife, Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, retweeted her husband’s enigmatic tweet with the words “Follow your own path…” This interaction only intensified the curiosity surrounding the heated exchange between Jadeja and Dhoni.

Stirring the pot, the official CSK Instagram account shared a photo of Dhoni engaging with his teammates, noticeably excluding Jadeja from the frame. The caption intriguingly read, “When MS Dhoni speaks, we all know what to do. We listen, we follow, and we win,” making no mention of the esteemed ‘Sir’ Jadeja.

Yet, immediately after sealing the win for his team with a splendid boundary, Jadeja’s first instinct was to sprint towards his skipper and embrace him tightly. Dhoni reciprocated the gesture, lifting Jadeja in an affectionate hug. This heartening sight brought a sense of relief to the loyal fans who had been troubled by reports of a potential rift.

With just 13 runs needed in the final over, Jadeja rose to the occasion, defying the odds. Displaying exceptional composure and skill, he struck a remarkable six off the penultimate delivery and clinched victory for his team with a thrilling four off the final ball.

Updated: 30 May 2023, 07:41 AM IST

Topics